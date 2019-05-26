The class interpreter

Media player
The primary school class interpreter
One Syrian pupil at St Clare’s Primary School in Belfast has been excelling at language subjects.
Mohammed picked up plenty of languages during his journey from Syria to Northern Ireland.
As well as his own studies, he also been acting as an interpreter for other Syrian pupils.
26 May 2019
