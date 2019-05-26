Bono surprise appearance at Snow Patrol gig
With or without him, Snow Patrol's Ward Park 3 concert was a hit with the fans, but the shining light came with the appearance of Bono.

The U2 frontman's performance of the iconic song One alongside Gary Lightbody and his bandmates was a surprise to the Bangor audience on Saturday night.

