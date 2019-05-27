Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
European election 2019: Who are the runners and riders?
BBC's Mark Simpson tells us what we can expect from today's European election count in Northern Ireland.
Voters went to the polls on Thursday to decide who would represent them in the European Parliament.
A total of 1,278,951 people were eligible to vote, according to the Electoral Office for Northern Ireland.
Eleven candidates are competing to become one of NI's three members of the European Parliament (MEPs) in Brussels and Strasbourg.
-
27 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-48423361/european-election-2019-who-are-the-runners-and-ridersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window