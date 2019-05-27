EU election joy for Long and Anderson

Media player
EU election joy for Naomi Long and Martina Anderson
There were celebrations at the count centre in Magherafelt when the Alliance Party's Naomi Long and Sinn Féin's Martina Anderson were elected to the European Parliament.
With the DUP's Diane Dodds having already been elected, it is the first time that women have won all three of Northern Ireland's European Parliament seats.
Read more here: NI elects three women MEPs for first time
27 May 2019
