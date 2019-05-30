Media player
George Hamilton 'sorry' for Cookstown disco crush comment
The Chief Constable has apologised for describing officers' actions on the night of the Greenvale Hotel crush as "brave".
George Hamilton met the family of Morgan Barnard, 17, who died in the tragedy in Cookstown, County Tyrone.
"No public commentary by me or any police officer will detract from the independent investigation," he said.
In April, he said officers were brave but there were "questions to answer" as they held back to await support.
30 May 2019
-
