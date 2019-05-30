Video

The Chief Constable has apologised for describing officers' actions on the night of the Greenvale Hotel crush as "brave".

George Hamilton met the family of Morgan Barnard, 17, who died in the tragedy in Cookstown, County Tyrone.

"No public commentary by me or any police officer will detract from the independent investigation," he said.

In April, he said officers were brave but there were "questions to answer" as they held back to await support.

