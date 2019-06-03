Firefighters tackle blaze at recycling plant
Firefighters have tackled a large fire at a metal recycling business in Duncrue Street in north Belfast.

The fire service was called to McKenzies (NI) Ltd late on Sunday night after receiving several calls about a large pile of scrap metal on fire.

