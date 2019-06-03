Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Officers have to be fully aware of the threat that they operate under'
It is only a matter of time before a police officer is killed by dissident republicans, the chairman of the Police Federation of Northern Ireland has said.
Mark Lindsay made the comments after a bomb was left under the car of an off-duty officer.
Police believe "violent dissident republicans" are behind the attack.
"We have to be lucky all the time, they only have to be lucky once," said Mr Lindsay.
-
03 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-48504285/officers-have-to-be-fully-aware-of-the-threat-that-they-operate-underRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window