'Officers have to be fully aware of the threat that they operate under'
It is only a matter of time before a police officer is killed by dissident republicans, the chairman of the Police Federation of Northern Ireland has said.

Mark Lindsay made the comments after a bomb was left under the car of an off-duty officer.

Police believe "violent dissident republicans" are behind the attack.

"We have to be lucky all the time, they only have to be lucky once," said Mr Lindsay.

  • 03 Jun 2019