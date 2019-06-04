'Huge relief but mixture of emotions'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trevor Birney talks of relief after investigation dropped
Police have dropped their investigation into journalists Trevor Birney and Barry McCaffrey.
They were arrested on 31 August over the suspected theft of confidential documents from the Northern Ireland Police Ombudsman's office.
The investigative journalists had been involved in a documentary film, No Stone Unturned.
It examined the Royal Ulster Constabulary's handling of the 1994 Loughinisland killings by loyalist paramilitary group, the UVF.
04 Jun 2019
