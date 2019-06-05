'I felt like I was going to implode'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Carjacking victim recalls terrifying ordeal
Daniel Napier was out for a Saturday morning drive in Belfast when he came across a disturbance in the road ahead.
Another motorist beeped his horn to warn him to turn around but it was too late.
Two men set upon his car "like lightning".
Initially he refused to budge before they managed to "rip" him out of the car.
-
05 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-48526338/carjacking-victim-recalls-terrifying-ordealRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window