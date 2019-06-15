The divers cleaning up the seabed

Video

You might have heard of people doing a traditional beach clean up, but what about all the rubbish underwater?

A group of divers from voluntary organisation Seasearch have started carrying special bags to allow them to collect littler from the seabed.

Seasearch is primarily concerned with making a record of the wildlife and other characteristics of the water in which they dive.

We went along to a special underwater clean up at Brompton beach in Bangor, County Down, to find out more.

Video journalist: Erinn Kerr