From the bank to the beach

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
National Trust worker took her career from bank to beach
Gill McIlmoyle spent more than three decades working in a bank, but always wanted to work outdoors, so she left her role to work for the National Trust.
"For all my life, I wanted to be outdoors, that was a goal I had," the property operations manager told BBC News NI.
Part of her job was to bring Portstewart Strand up to Blue Flag standard, and this year, she has done that.
The site has just been awarded its accreditation for the 2019 season.
You can find out more about what Ms McIlmoyle and the other Blue Flag beach operators need to do to get the award here.
-
09 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-48557689/national-trust-worker-took-her-career-from-bank-to-beachRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window