From the bank to the beach

Gill McIlmoyle spent more than three decades working in a bank, but always wanted to work outdoors, so she left her role to work for the National Trust.

"For all my life, I wanted to be outdoors, that was a goal I had," the property operations manager told BBC News NI.

Part of her job was to bring Portstewart Strand up to Blue Flag standard, and this year, she has done that.

The site has just been awarded its accreditation for the 2019 season.

