Simon Coveney on Stormont talks: 'It'll be pretty intense this week'
Irish Tánaiste (deputy prime minister) Simon Coveney will be back in Belfast this week for intensive party talks aimed at re-establishing an executive in Northern Ireland.
Talks aimed at restoring the power-sharing executive intensified last week and are continuing this week.
Northern Ireland has been without a devolved government for more than two and a half years.
10 Jun 2019
