'It'll be a pretty intense this week'
Irish Tánaiste (deputy prime minister) Simon Coveney will be back in Belfast this week for intensive party talks aimed at re-establishing an executive in Northern Ireland.

Talks aimed at restoring the power-sharing executive intensified last week and are continuing this week.

Northern Ireland has been without a devolved government for more than two and a half years.

  • 10 Jun 2019