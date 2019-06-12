How does Stormont spend its budget?
How does Stormont spend its budget?

And how much money is each department allocated?

Spend it like Stormont crunches the numbers and asks different groups of people to consider the difficult choices they would have to make to balance the books.

Spend it Like Stormont, made by Below the Radar and The Detail.tv, airs on BBC1 Northern Ireland on Wednesday 12 June at 21:00 BST

