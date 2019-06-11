'I make sure what I'm buying is what I need'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Financial advice on offer to teenagers
How much did you know about your money when you were in school?
These teenagers are learning about how to better manage their finances.
Advice NI, a debt advice organisation, says knowing more about money could help avoid a number of problems in later life.
-
11 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window