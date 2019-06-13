25 years of Shannon-Erne Waterway
Shannon-Erne Waterway: 'Sun, rain, whiskey and a boat'

The restoration of the Shannon-Erne Waterway 25 years ago was a symbol of reconciliation.

It brought life back to a weed-choked canal, abandoned for a century.

Now thousands of tourists come to experience its tranquillity and scenery.

