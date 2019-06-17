'On D-Day nobody knew where we were going'

Video

One of Northern Ireland's last D-Day veterans has died.

Eddie Spence, from Newtownards in County Down, was 19 years old when he landed on the beaches in Normandy.

On 6 June 1944, the day of the landings, 10,000 soldiers were injured and 4,000 were killed but Mr Spence survived.

In 2015, he told the BBC about his contribution to the liberation of Europe.

