Stroke survivors 'need mental health support'
The majority of Northern Ireland's 37,000 stroke survivors have experienced a mental health problem, according to the Stroke Association.
The charity has said those problems can include anxiety, depression or even suicidal thoughts.
Carla Thompson, a mother of three from Bangor in County Down, had a stroke when she was 28.
She believes there should be more support for stroke survivors after they leave hospital.
18 Jun 2019
