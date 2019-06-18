'Stroke survivors need mental health support'
The majority of Northern Ireland's 37,000 stroke survivors have experienced a mental health problem, according to the Stroke Association.

The charity has said those problems can include anxiety, depression or even suicidal thoughts.

Carla Thompson, a mother of three from Bangor in County Down, had a stroke when she was 28.

She believes there should be more support for stroke survivors after they leave hospital.

