Ex-private detective denies murder involvement

Ian Withers in 'legal limbo' over Gerard Hoarau murder
A County Antrim pensioner arrested over the assassination of an exiled politician from the Seychelles says he has been left in a legal limbo.
Ian Withers was arrested last year over the 1985 murder of Gerard Hoarau, but released without charge.
The ex-private detective admits spying on Mr Hoarau for the Seychelles but denies any involvement in his murder.
Scotland Yard said: "A 77-year-old man remains released under investigation."
However, Mr Withers said the phrase "under investigation" was ambiguous and placed him under a cloud.
20 Jun 2019
