Video

From poetry slams to spoken word events to recitals, poetry's rise in popularity over the last few years has been hard to escape.

Last year poetry sales in Northern Ireland rose by 40% and two-thirds of poetry sales across the UK were from people under 34-years-old.

Poets, like Rupi Kaur, with large social media followings have been credited with 'making poetry cool again'.

Niamh McNally, a 23-year-old poet from Belfast, had a chat with BBC News NI about the scene here.

Video journalist: Jordan Kenny