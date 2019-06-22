Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Reviving Northern Ireland's poetry scene one poem at a time
From poetry slams to spoken word events to recitals, poetry's rise in popularity over the last few years has been hard to escape.
Last year poetry sales in Northern Ireland rose by 40% and two-thirds of poetry sales across the UK were from people under 34-years-old.
Poets, like Rupi Kaur, with large social media followings have been credited with 'making poetry cool again'.
Niamh McNally, a 23-year-old poet from Belfast, had a chat with BBC News NI about the scene here.
Video journalist: Jordan Kenny
-
22 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-48708239/reviving-northern-ireland-s-poetry-scene-one-poem-at-a-timeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window