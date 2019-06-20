Future doctors consider going local
Future doctors asked to consider a career in County Fermanagh

The Western Trust in County Fermanagh has launched a "mini medical school" to tackle hospital recruitment difficulties.

The trust has said it can find it difficult to attract doctors to work in the county after they graduate.

The three-day project was arranged to change perceptions about what it might be like to work at South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen.

