Stemming the tide of plastic
Plastic pollution: Stemming the tide on NI's beaches

Tens of thousands of pieces of litter wash up along the Northern Ireland coastline each year.

Public awareness of the issue has been growing, with volunteers combing the beaches to help stem the tide of plastic pollution.

But businesses are also acting to cut back on the amount of single-use plastic they use.

  • 26 Jun 2019