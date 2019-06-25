Girls 'more likely to be cyber-bullied'

Media player
Cyber-bullying affects more girls than boys in Northern Ireland
Girls in NI are more likely than boys to experience cyber-bullying, new research suggests.
The EU-funded Blurred Lives project studied how young people between the ages of 14 and 16 experienced and responded to cyber-bullying.
More than one in five children (22%) in the study said they recently had nasty or unpleasant experiences online.
25 Jun 2019
