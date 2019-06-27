The endangered bird on a man-made island
A pair of rare seabirds have successfully bred on a man-made island in Larne Lough.

The Roseate Tern chick is being raised on Blue Circle Island.

Conservationists are hopeful this is a turning point for the bird which is listed as a critically endangered breeding species.

