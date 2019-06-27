'IRA murdered three of my brothers'

Media player
Lisnaskea woman speaks of three brothers killed by IRA
A woman whose three brothers were killed by the IRA has spoken for the first time of how their deaths were a "complete disaster" for her family.
Ronnie, Cecil and Jimmy Graham were all shot dead in separate attacks in County Fermanagh in the 1980s.
They were all part-time members of the Ulster Defence Regiment (UDR).
27 Jun 2019
