'IRA murdered three of my brothers'
Video

Lisnaskea woman speaks of three brothers killed by IRA

A woman whose three brothers were killed by the IRA has spoken for the first time of how their deaths were a "complete disaster" for her family.

Ronnie, Cecil and Jimmy Graham were all shot dead in separate attacks in County Fermanagh in the 1980s.

They were all part-time members of the Ulster Defence Regiment (UDR).

  • 27 Jun 2019