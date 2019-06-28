'Give Maldives evidence to Parliament commissioner'

Media player
Ian Paisley says 'give Maldives evidence to commissioner'
Ian Paisley has challenged the BBC to submit evidence to back claims a Maldivian government minister paid for a luxury holiday taken the DUP MP and his family.
A BBC Spotlight programme alleged the government minister paid for part of the trip in 2016.
Responding to the claims, Mr Paisley said: "I would love to be able to give you a running commentary but I am not able."
28 Jun 2019
