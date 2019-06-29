Video

Marion Hawkes is a Belfast-based DJ hoping to inspire a new generation of female DJs.

Alongside fellow DJ Venus Dupree, she runs free workshops for women who are interested in turning tables.

"We try to encourage girls to take this up, and show leadership, because if we can do it, anyone can do it," says Hawkes.

"I want people to look at what I'm doing and know they can do that themselves.

"It is so achievable."

Video Journalist: Tori Watson