Sweet 16 and a flying machine

Ethan Sherry from Downpatrick, County Down, has joined an elite group of pilots by completing a solo microlight flight on his 16th birthday.
You must be 16 to fly solo and it has been his long-held ambition to do so.
He completed the flight at Newtownards Airport in County Down on Friday.
29 Jun 2019
