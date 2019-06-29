Video

A Czech woman injured in a bomb blast in Belfast in 1972 is on a mission to track down the soldier who "risked his life" for her.

Blanka Suehiro fled Czechoslovakia to study in Northern Ireland in 1969.

Three years later she was caught up in the Provisional IRA attack in Donegall Street, which killed seven people.

A soldier gave her first aid and comforted her in the chaotic aftermath until medics arrived.

Now she wants to find the solider to say two words to him: Thank you.