Video

It's going to be a long, hot summer for alcohol brewers in Northern Ireland, who say they feel let down by "restrictive" alcohol licensing legislation.

The current law means local alcohol producers cannot allow their product to be sampled or sold where it is made, because breweries are not allowed to apply for a licence to sell alcohol.

There are certain types of establishment - including pubs, restaurants, hotels and indoor arenas - which are allowed to apply for a licence, which is needed to sell alcohol to the public.

But breweries are not included on this list.

Major political parties in Northern Ireland have pledged commitment to the liberalisation of laws, but with the lack of devolved government, change does not look likely anytime soon.

Video journalist: Hannah Gay