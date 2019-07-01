The rugby fans learning Japanese

Media player
Ireland rugby fans learn Japanese ahead of World Cup
Ireland rugby fans are preparing hard for the World Cup in Japan.
The tournament, which takes place every four years, kicks off in September and some supporters of the men in green are making sure they can speak the language of the host nation.
They are also learning about its customs so they do not cause offence.
01 Jul 2019
