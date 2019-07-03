'It's unbearable'
Video

Lisa Gow's father describes 'unbearable' loss

The father of a woman who was knocked down and killed by a man in a stolen car has said it is "unbearable" for his family.

Lisa Gow, 32, died after she was hit by a car in north Belfast in April 2018.

Martin Alexander Nelson has been sentenced to 11 years for causing her death.

