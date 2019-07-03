Media player
Lisa Gow's father describes 'unbearable' loss
The father of a woman who was knocked down and killed by a man in a stolen car has said it is "unbearable" for his family.
Lisa Gow, 32, died after she was hit by a car in north Belfast in April 2018.
Martin Alexander Nelson has been sentenced to 11 years for causing her death.
03 Jul 2019
