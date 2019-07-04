Media player
Charles Macartney: Daughter's anger at killer driver's sentence
Katie Weir, whose parents Dean and Sandra, were killed by speeding driver Charles Hugh Macartney, has criticised the 14-month sentence he received.
Ms Weir compared the sentence her parents' killer received to those imposed in the rest of the UK, where a life sentence is available to judges.
"I feel our justice system lacks any justice whatsoever," Ms Weir said.
04 Jul 2019
