Boxing for a better future
Monkstown boxing club: Fighting for a better future

Monkstown is one of the most deprived areas in County Antrim.

The number of people with a degree or higher qualification is 8.4% lower than the Northern Ireland average.

But a local boxing club is helping young people fight back against the statistics.

Video by Niall McCracken

  • 05 Jul 2019