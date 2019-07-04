'Domestic abuse reports increase over summer'

Video

Reports of domestic abuse increase over the summer months, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has warned.

It is using a new animated to explain that the abuse can take many forms.

The awareness campaign comes just weeks after the PSNI said it had received the biggest number of abuse reports in a single year last year.

Officers recorded 31,682 incidents between 1 April 2018 and 31 March 2019.

