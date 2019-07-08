Tyrone GAA manager apologises for rebel song video

Video

The Tyrone senior football manager Mickey Harte has apologised after a video emerged of some of his players singing a rebel song as a band parade went past their bus.

The team was returning from a win over Cavan in Clones, County Monaghan, on Saturday.

The parade, organised by Lisgenny Flute Band, is an annual event which takes place after 20:30 BST, to avoid disruption to mass-goers.

Members of the team can be heard singing along to the song Come Out Ye Black And Tans.

The video was taken as the bus had stopped in Aughnacloy, County Tyrone.

In a statement Mr Harte apologised "to anyone who has been offended by the unacceptable behaviour of some of the panel on Saturday evening".

He added: "The matter is being dealt with in-house and we won't be making any further comment."

A Lisgenny band member told BBC News NI that a conscious effort had been made over the years to create a shared space for Catholics and Protestants in the town and the parade was organised at the later time to accommodate people who attend Mass in the town.