Student's positive body image message
Young Reporter: Kacey's story of living with alopecia

Young Reporter Kacey has had alopecia since the age of six and lost her hair aged 10.

She wanted to share her story with a wider audience and explains why she is now glad she has the condition and talks about it to promote a positive body image message.

  • 10 Jul 2019
