'Society discriminates' against transgender

Transgender people are 'discriminated against by society'
A transgender woman has settled a case against the Department for Communities to back pay state pension entitlements.
Frances Shiels, 67, from Londonderry, was entitled to her state pension in May 2014, years earlier than she would have as a man.
However, as she had transitioned she needed proof that she was a woman.
To do this, she was required to obtain a Gender Recognition Certificate to legally change her gender and get a new birth certificate.
09 Jul 2019
