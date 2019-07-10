'Gay marriage vote for NI 'breaches devolution'
'Government has same-sex marriage duty', says Sinn Féin

The DUP's Sir Jeffrey Donaldson says a vote by MPs to legalise same-sex marriage and liberalise Northern Ireland's abortion law has "breached the devolution settlement".

But Sinn Féin's Conor Murphy says the government has a responsibility to deliver rights in Stormont's absence.

