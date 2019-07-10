'I couldn't believe it was 166 weeks'

Video

A County Antrim woman who was told she would have to wait 166 weeks to see an orthopaedic consultant has said she is shocked and distressed.

Sandra Condon, who is a nurse, said she is in chronic pain.

Mrs Condon said she could not believe that she would have to wait more than three years to be seen "and then potentially three to four years after that for surgery".

