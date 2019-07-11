Twelfth comes early for nursing home's 'Orange Lil'

Video

Elizabeth Neville has loved the Twelfth of July since she was a little girl.

The 91-year-old, known as Lily, fondly remembers watching the bands march through Belfast.

Ill-health has forced the great-grandmother of 14 to miss the parade in recent years, so Bramblewood Care Home in Bangor, County Down, brought the celebrations to her.

"My heart flipped – it was absolutely brilliant," she told BBC News NI.

Video journalist: Ali Gordon