MP says UVF members 'involved in bonfire dispute'

East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson has said he believes members of the loyalist paramilitary group the UVF are involved in a bonfire dispute at a council-owned leisure centre.

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster's Talkback programme, the DUP MP also criticised the council's handling of the dispute at Avoniel leisure centre, saying members had chosen "provocation or confrontation" after bonfire builders voluntarily reduced the size of the pyre.

A regular user of the leisure centre asked Mr Robinson why the bonfire was being allowed on the site.