Video

Firefighters received the lowest number of emergency call-outs to bonfires on the Eleventh Night in four years, with a 40% reduction on the number from the same period last year.

The fire service said 34 of the 136 emergency calls it received between 18:00 BST on Thursday and 01:00 on Friday were related to bonfires.

The majority of bonfire incidents required the "limited intervention" of only one fire appliance, said assistant chief fire officer, Alan Walmsley.

However, petrol bombs were thrown at police and two teenagers were arrested in an incident in Belfast.

Read more here: Bonfires: Petrol bombs thrown at police on Eleventh Night