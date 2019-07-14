Video

Sight loss affects more than 31,000 people in Northern Ireland.

Since 2012, the Blind Sports Network NI in partnership with the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIBP), has been helping blind and visually impaired people get involved in sport.

One of the sports they promote is short mat lawn bowls.

There are currently two visually impaired bowls clubs in Northern Ireland, one based in north Belfast and the other based in Bangor, County Down.

BBC News NI went along to a training session at Bangor's Pickie Bowling Club to meet some of the players and guides to find out how you play bowls when you're visually impaired.

Video journalist: Mike McBride