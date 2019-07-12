Media player
'Unfair to work where he was offended by portraits'
The top civil servant at the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) has assured staff they should be able to raise concerns without fear of repercussions.
Sir Jonathan Stephens emailed staff after it was claimed £10,000 was paid in compensation to an employee who was offended by having to walk past portraits of the Queen.
Lord Maginnis made the remarks under parliamentary privilege on Wednesday.
