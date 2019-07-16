'It was accept our relationship or lose a daughter'

Video

Vicky Trimble has said that her father, David Trimble, had the choice to either lose a daughter or realise that a gay relationship is like any other.

Lord Trimble is a former Northern Ireland first minister, and a former leader of the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1998 for his role in the Good Friday Agreement

He has opposed same-sex marriage in the past but told the House of Lords his daughter's marriage had changed his view.

She and her girlfriend married in 2017 in Scotland with Lord Trimble giving his daughter away.