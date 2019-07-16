Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Vicky Trimble: 'It was accept our relationship or lose a daughter'
Vicky Trimble has said that her father, David Trimble, had the choice to either lose a daughter or realise that a gay relationship is like any other.
Lord Trimble is a former Northern Ireland first minister, and a former leader of the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1998 for his role in the Good Friday Agreement
He has opposed same-sex marriage in the past but told the House of Lords his daughter's marriage had changed his view.
She and her girlfriend married in 2017 in Scotland with Lord Trimble giving his daughter away.
-
16 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-49010807/vicky-trimble-it-was-accept-our-relationship-or-lose-a-daughterRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window