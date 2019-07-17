Health service treatment of family 'obscene'

Video

The killing of an elderly couple in their own home by a man with severe mental health issues could have been avoided, a report has found.

Michael and Marjorie Cawdery, both 83, were attacked by Thomas Scott McEntee in Portadown, County Armagh, in 2017.

An independent panel, appointed by health authorities to investigate the deaths, has completed its work. The Health and Social Care (HSC) system said it would learn from the "tragic incident".

The couple's son-in-law Charles Little said: "What the health service have done to us is just obscene".

Video journalist: Niall McCracken