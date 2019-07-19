Cross border rare breed swap

Video

Tannaghmore Rare Breeds Farm in Lurgan has a new addition.

A Connemara Pony called Park Sarah.

The pony was sent from the Irish Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht and is a direct decedent of Connemara ponies gifted to Irish president Erskine Childers in 1974.

Going the other way was the memorably named Irish Moiled heifer called Silverwood Sunflower 3 giving the park a new bloodline for their herd of Irish Moiled cattle.