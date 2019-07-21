Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Daniel Radcliffe explores NI roots
Actor Daniel Radcliffe's great-great-uncle, Ernest McDowell, was born in County Down.
During World War One he fought alongside three of his brothers.
As part of the latest series of Who Do You Think You Are, the film star explores his family connections and reads a letter written by his ancestor.
You can watch the episode in full on Monday 22 July, BBC One at 21:00 BST.
-
21 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window