Admissions have been suspended at a County Tyrone care home following "substantial failings".

Health watchdog the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) issued seven failure to comply notices to Valley Nursing Home in Clogher after information from a staff whistleblower.

A number of issues were identified, including the welfare of patients and infection prevention.

The home's owners said it was working to fix the problems.

Olive MacLeod, RQIA chief executive, said the home was inspected on foot of information from a staff whistleblower.

She said it was highly unusual to have to issue seven notices.

