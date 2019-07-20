Media player
'Maybe it is strange to build a random tiny house'
Michael Rauch, a 25-year-old engineering graduate from County Down, is currently in the process of building his own home on the back on a flatbed trailer, along with his girlfriend Alex Connolly.
The structure is being built on the back of a flatbed trailer, with its frame constructed from plywood and panelling.
When finished, he will become one of a very small handful of 'tiny house' owners in Northern Ireland and part of the global tiny house movement.
20 Jul 2019
